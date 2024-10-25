Election 2024: Friday is last day to request Georgia absentee ballot

ATLANTA — If you planned on voting via absentee ballot but haven’t request one yet, you’re almost out of time.

Friday is the Georgia deadline to request absentee ballots from your county registrar.

Georgia law requires that your county’s election office must receive your ballot application 11 days before any election, whether it’s for the primary, general or runoff. The 2024 general election is scheduled for Nov. 5, meaning Oct. 25 is the last day you can request one.

If you miss the deadline, you can still vote in person during early voting or on Election Day.

Here’s what you need to know.

How do you request an absentee ballot?

To vote via absentee ballot, you must first be registered to vote. You can check your voter registration status on the Secretary of State’s Office here.

Unlike the general election, voters will have to request a Democrat, Republican or Non-Partisan ballot for the primary election.

In Georgia, people voting by mail do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee. Any voter is allowed to request a ballot by mail.

How do you submit an absentee ballot once it’s filled out?

Georgia voters can submit their ballots online or by email, mail, fax, or submit in person. You must sign the ballot with an ink pen and submit an acceptable ID such as your driver’s license or state-issued ID card.

If you don’t either, you must provide a copy or photo of one of the following:

United States Passport

Georgia voter identification card

Other valid photo identification card issued by a branch, department, agency, or entity of the State of Georgia, any other state, or the United States authorized by law to issue personal identification • United States military identification card

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government, Georgia state government, or Georgia county, municipality, board, authority, or any other entity of the state of Georgia

Tribal identification card

Any of the following documents that show your name and address: Current utility bill; bank statement; paycheck; government check; other government document

How can you track your absentee ballot?

Verify that your ballot was accepted by visiting the Georgia My Voter Page. Log in and look for the section labeled “Absentee Ballot Request Information” to learn more about your absentee ballot status.

Information from the State of Georgia



