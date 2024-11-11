Elderly woman’s body found in nearby water after disappearing from Georgia memory care facility

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they have found the body of an 89-year-old woman who disappeared from a memory care facility in Marietta three days ago.

Patricia Miele previously wasn’t seen or heard from since 11 p.m. Friday. She was last seen at the Greenwood Assisted Living and Memory Care facility on Whitlock Avenue.

Investigators said they found Miele in a nearby lake.

Marietta police said she had been showing recent signs of confusion and was new to the facility.

“We have received specific questions related to video evidence. There is no video surveillance available at or near the memory care facility. To clarify, there is no physical evidence of Patricia leaving the facility. This led us to conduct simultaneous tasks; a full-scale ground search, as well as a missing person investigation,” police said.