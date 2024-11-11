Local

Elderly woman’s body found in nearby water after disappearing from Georgia memory care facility

Patricia Miele

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they have found the body of an 89-year-old woman who disappeared from a memory care facility in Marietta three days ago.

Patricia Miele previously wasn’t seen or heard from since 11 p.m. Friday. She was last seen at the Greenwood Assisted Living and Memory Care facility on Whitlock Avenue.

Investigators said they found Miele in a nearby lake.

Marietta police said she had been showing recent signs of confusion and was new to the facility.

“We have received specific questions related to video evidence. There is no video surveillance available at or near the memory care facility. To clarify, there is no physical evidence of Patricia leaving the facility. This led us to conduct simultaneous tasks; a full-scale ground search, as well as a missing person investigation,” police said.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!