Elderly woman rescued from fire that destroyed DeKalb County home, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is recovering after being rescued from a DeKalb County house fire.

DeKalb County fire officials said that early Saturday, crews received reports of a fire at a home on Eastmont Lane.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the home.

A couple who had escaped the home told firefighters someone was still inside.

Officials said crews quickly got into the house and rescued the elderly woman who was trapped inside. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The house was deemed a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.