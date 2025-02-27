Elderly man found dead after brush fire in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, GA — An elderly man was found dead after a brush fire in Hall County.

Firefighters say they found the man’s body in the woods off Claude Parks Road after the man had started the fire to burn brush on his property.

A witness told investigators the flames became uncontrollable, and when fire crews arrived three acres of the property were fully involved.

Forestry officials helped put out the fire.

The man’s cause of death is still under investigation by the Hall County sheriff’s office.