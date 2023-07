ATLANTA — A man died Wednesday night after Atlanta police say he got trapped under a car.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a residence on Roxboro Pointe in northeast Atlanta.

Police said an 84-year-old man was attempting to stop a car from rolling and became trapped underneath it. He died from his injuries.

APD did not provide any additional details. The man’s name has not been released.

