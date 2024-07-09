Local

Elderly man dies after being trapped in metro Atlanta apartment fire

Fire at DeKalb apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire investigators are looking into a fire that left an elderly man dead early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials are looking into a fire at an apartment on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Captain Jaeson Daniels said that the department received a call around 1:40 a.m. about the fire and a person trapped.

Investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom. The man was pulled out of the laundry room when firefighters arrived.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was disabled.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.


