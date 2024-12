A prank at a home in Loganville lead to a man being shot in the face.

Police say the 21-year-old victim got into an argument with Samuel Ware after Ware’s daughter allegedly egged the victim’s home along Atlanta Highway.

Ware is accused of taking the victim’s gun during the argument and shooting the man as he tried to drive away. Ware was later arrested after going on the run.

He is being held without bond.