Effort to recall Hall County sheriff moves forward following DUI arrest

HALL COUNTY, GA — A group of Hall County residents has launched a recall effort against Sheriff Gerald Couch following his February DUI arrest.

An application filed with the county elections director accuses Couch of malfeasance and misconduct.

Couch’s defense attorney, Blake Poole, responded to the recall effort, saying the sheriff respects the process.

“Sheriff Couch has a deep respect for the democratic process and the right of every citizen to uphold their elected officials accountable. That right is a cornerstone of our great democracy, and he does not take that for granted,” Poole said.

Poole also said, “Sheriff Couch was elected to serve all of Hall County and that’s exactly what he intends to keep doing every single day for every single resident.”

Couch returned to work last month following a 90-day suspension. He has not been convicted.

The signatures on the recall petition must first be verified before supporters can move to the next step in the process, which is gathering enough signatures to put the recall question before county voters.