East Cobb community united, state leaders condemn Neo-Nazi rally at synagogue

An East Cobb community united against a Neo-Nazi rally over the weekend.

The rally targeted a synagogue and its worshippers.

Stewart Levy was among those leaving Shabbat services at Chabad of Cobb County Saturday night when he was confronted by the antisemitic protestors.

“This was the most frightening thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” said Levy. “I am shocked absolutely shocked to see this here. When I see the amount of ignorance out there and some of the truths that they are promoting, it is just frightening the level of inaccurate knowledge that there is.”

Gov. Brian Kemp said in a tweet posted to Twitter, that there is absolutely no place for hate and antisemitism in Georgia.

There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it.



We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry.https://t.co/QhylxE9rS8 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 25, 2023

The Chabad of Cobb County released the following statement:

We are extremely appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support and concern from all segments of the community. We have been in communication with Cobb County officials, who have identified these individuals as part of a small group that travel around the country in order to spread their hateful message.

East Cobb has been a wonderful home to a flourishing Jewish community for many years. These individuals do not represent the sentiments of the citizens of East Cobb.

We are working closely with Cobb County officials and the Police Department to ensure the security and safety of our campus. There is no threat whatsoever at this time.

Ultimately, we must remember that the most potent response to darkness is to increase in light. Let’s use this unfortunate incident to increase in acts of goodness and kindness, Jewish pride, and greater Jewish engagement.