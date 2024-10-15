Early voting starts tomorrow in Georgia: what you need to know

ATLANTA, GA — Early voting starts tomorrow here in Georgia.

This year, there are 16 days to vote as today is a holiday for state workers which is why early voting will begin on Tuesday.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says about 55-65% of people will be voting early. The other 24-30% will vote on Election Day.

He says this year for the first time all absentee and early voting ballots will be announced at 8 p.m. on Election Day when polls close.

You can choose whether to vote by absentee ballot, on Election Day, November 5, or during the early voting period.

However, with more and more people voting early, the lines could actually be shorter on Election Day.

You can vote in person before Election Day between October 15 and November 1.

Dates and times may vary by location, and you won’t necessarily vote in the precinct you are assigned by the county in which you live.

If you’re not sure where to go or want a sample ballot, you can go online to GA My Voter Page to answer most of the questions about voting in Georgia.

Having a bottle of water is allowed and voters will need to bring a photo ID.















