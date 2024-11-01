Early voting ends Friday, Georgia’s record-breaking numbers grow

ATLANTA — If you plan on early voting in person for the general election, you are running out of time. Friday is the last day you can early vote in Georgia.

During the early voting period, you may vote at any early voting location within your county. You will need to show one of seven forms of photo ID to vote in person.

You can see what early voting locations are open in your county by checking the Georgia Secretary of State’s website here. Those who aren’t early voting in person but plan to vote on Election Day will have to go to their assigned precinct.

Georgia is seeing record-breaking numbers for in-person early voting. Over 3.4 million people have voted early in person as of 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s election data hub. More than 343,000 absentee ballots have also been received.

The combined turnout accounts for more than 50% of registered voters in Georgia, according to Gabriel Sterling with Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.



