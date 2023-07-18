Duo attempts to make off with $250K in alleged Gwinnett County bank scheme

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men in connection to a fraud scheme.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, on May 18, two men went inside the Bank of America on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners with fraudulent identifying information.

Officials said one of the suspects, identified himself as the owner of a local recycling business and tried to have $250,000 transferred from the business bank account.

Detectives said, at some point during the security check process, the transfer was stopped.

Gwinnett County detectives are seeking help in identifying the two men to ensure no one falls victim to the fraud scheme.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online and can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

