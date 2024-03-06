Local

Dunwoody police searching for man accused of 4 sexual assaults

Darin Pyatt (Dunwoody Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are looking for a sexual assault suspect.

Darin Pyatt, 20, is wanted for four sexual assaults in the Perimeter area between June 29, 2023, and Feb. 27, 2024.

Pyatt has mid-length dreads with both sides of his head shaved.

He was last seen wearing a black letterman-style jacket with white sleeves with “Chicago Music House” on the back.

Police did not give details of the assaults or say where they happened.

If you have seen him or have information on his location, you are urged to call Detective Robert Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or email robert.ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!