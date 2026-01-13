Dunwoody Police Department getting $360K to enhance real time response center

DUNWOODY, GA — The Dunwoody Police Department is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to enhance the city’s real time response center.

Sgt. Michael Cheek with Dunwoody police says the money is coming from the DeKalb Perimeter Community Improvement District.

“They have given us $360,000 as an investment towards our real time crime center and its current operations to further increase the partnership that we have between them and the city of Dunwoody,” said Cheek.

He says the will go towards enhancing the current real time crime center as well as a new drone that will improve the department’s ability to assess and respond to incidents quickly and safely.

“Public safety continues to be one of our highest priorities,” said Ann Hanlon, Executive Director of the Perimeter CIDs said in a press release. “Perimeter has earned its reputation as one of the most accessible and safest business communities in Georgia, and that’s through partnerships like this that strengthen our foundation and keep this area a great place to do business, live, and visit.”