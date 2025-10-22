Local

Dump truck driver who hit and killed woman in Brookhaven identified

By WSB Radio News Staff
Omar Ali (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office/WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police have identified the driver in a deadly pedestrian incident that left a 20-year-old woman dead on Tuesday afternoon.

It occurred at the intersection of Clairmont Road and Dresden Drive. The woman struck and killed by a dump truck while she was walking in a crosswalk.

Brookhaven police released the name of the driver of the dump truck that hit her.

He’s identified as 54-year-old Omar Ali of Mableton.

Police say he left the scene after hitting the woman, but then returned about 20 minutes later.

He’s facing several charges including vehicular homicide and felony hit and run.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!