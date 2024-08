GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth police have announced the addition of their newest team member, K9 Maverick, who will be joining the force with his handler, Officer Bustamante.

K9 Maverick is a Hanoverian/Plott hound.

His specialized training focuses on finding missing children, adults, and crime suspects.

The department said Officer Bustamante has completed training to work with K9 Maverick and together they will patrol Duluth, contributing to a safer environment for all residents.