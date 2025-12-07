Duluth police warn residents after nearly $1M lost in crypto scam

DULUTH, GA — Police are urging the community to be cautious when interacting with people online after a resident was scammed out of nearly one million dollars in a sophisticated cryptocurrency scheme.

Investigators say the scammer built trust with the victim over time before convincing them to invest large amounts of money through cryptocurrency platforms. The victim later discovered the investment was fraudulent.

Police say this serves as a reminder to never send money or make financial investments through links shared by someone you have not met in person, and to always verify the identity of anyone requesting money independently.