Duluth police hope to reunite lost dog with its owner

By Miles Montgomery
Lost dog in Gwinnett County (Duluth Police Department)
DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department says the Gwinnett County Animal Control are looking after a dog while they continue working to find its owner.

A dog was found wandering outside the dog park area of Rogers Bridge Park in Gwinnett County.

“He’s friendly, safe, and currently hanging out with our Public Safety Ambassador. Yes, we already checked for a microchip, but no luck. Let’s help get this pup back home,” Duluth police officials said.

If you recognize him or know who his owner is, call Gwinnett County Animal Welfare at 770-339-3200.

