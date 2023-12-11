Local

DUI driver crashes into group of juveniles crossing Cobb street, critically injuring 1, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — A man was arrested for DUI after allegedly driving into a group of juveniles crossing the street.

Cobb County Police said it happened on Friday, just before 8:30 p.m. on Ben King Road in Kennesaw.

According to investigators, a red 2017 GMC Acadia, driven by Jerome L. Cox, 68, and passenger Jamie Cox, 66, both of Powder Springs, were traveling eastbound on Ben King Road, nearing the marked crosswalk.

At the same time, a group of juveniles was attempting to cross Ben King Road at the designated crosswalk when the GMC collided with one of them.

The impact caused the juvenile to go into an uncontrolled rest in a wooded area on the shoulder, police said.

The injured juvenile, whose age and identity were not released was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. The Coxs were uninjured from the incident.

Jerome Cox was arrested and charged with DUI alcohol– less safe, obstruction, serious injury by vehicle, and failure to yield to a pedestrian. Charges are expected to be upgraded.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Cobb investigators at 770-499-3987.

