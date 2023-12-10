Drug deal “escalates to gunfire,” leaving 3 dead, 1 injured inside Buckhead apartment complex

ATLANTA — Three people are dead, and one is hospitalized after a shooting inside a high-rise apartment complex in Buckhead.

Atlanta Police Department Maj. Peter Malecki said the call for help came into 911 around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

Homicide detectives believe people who live in the apartment complex invited others inside their unit for a drug deal, and that escalated to a shootout.

Investigators have not released names or ages of those shot. They are working to confirm who lives where at this time.

It happened at a complex called 3005 Buckhead. It is located at the corner of Pharr Road and Peachtree Road Northeast.

“This is an incident that happened inside a unit,” said Maj. Scott. “That’s an area that we cannot police. So, we do need common sense to prevail in those situations. And, of course, nothing good comes from drug activity. This department does its best to shut down drug operations. So, if anyone has tips or information, that’s why we ask that you send those our way so we can try to prevent incidents like this.”

The area below was packed with people eating dinner at restaurants and shopping when the shooting happened.

People who live inside the complex were stunned.

“I was coming inside, I seen like all the cop cars, fire trucks and everything. It was horrible out here,” said Michael Scott. “You got children, families. It’s bad. I mean, what’s next?”

Investigators said it is too early to determine if the person who survived will face any charges.

