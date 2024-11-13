Drivers will start receiving citations if caught speeding in Decatur school zone

DECATUR, Ga. — Starting Wednesday, drivers who are caught speeding by Decatur school zone cameras will receive citations.

The Decatur Police Department announced in September that it would be using an automated photo speed enforcement program.

Police put the cameras near Beacon Hill Middle School, Clairemont Elementary School, Westchester Elementary School and Winnona Park Elementary School.

A 30-day warning period began in October. Drivers who broke the speed limit received a warning marked in red in the mail. Now, drivers will be fined.

Any drivers who go 10 miles per hour or faster over the speed limit in the school zone will get fined $100. Additional violations will have $150 fines. The photo speed cameras will be active on school days during school zone hours.

“The City of Decatur is committed to changing driver behavior, slowing speeders down, and protecting our children. We encourage everyone to please drive safely in our school zones and in our community,” officials said.

Decatur police said a study showed speeding was a significant issue in school zones.

Data showed that out of the nearly 168,000 drivers per week that drive ride through school zones, about 20,700, or 12.33%, were speeding. Of those, more than 6,680 were going 15 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit in the school zone. An another 2,200 or so were going even faster.

Citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, police said that 64% of child pedestrians killed in traffic accidents died during incidents on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Additionally, police said that if a child is hit by a car driving at 40 miles per hour, there’s a 10% chance of survival. For children hit by cars driving 20 miles per hour, the survival rate improves to 90%, with police adding that “speeding is a major factor in accidents causing injuries and deaths.”