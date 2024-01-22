Driver sentenced in 2016 crash that killed Atlanta grandmother, 2 children on the way to church

ATLANTA — A driver found guilty in a 2016 crash that killed an Atlanta grandmother and her two grandchildren learned his fate on Monday.

Diontre Tigner, now 24, was 16 years old when he carjacked someone and led police on a high-speed chase through several residential neighborhoods.

Tigner subsequently crashed into Dorothy Wright’s car, as she headed to church with her two grandchildren, 12-year-old Cameron and 6-year-old Layla. All three family members died.

Tigner fled the deadly crash scene and remained on the run for five years until he was caught and arrested during another police chase in 2021.

Last week, a jury found Tigner guilty on all 15 counts. On Monday, Judge Kimberly Adams sentenced Tigner to two life sentences.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the family after the verdict last week.

“It was a sigh of relief. I was like thank you, thank you. I was happy,” said Joi Partridge, the mother of Cameron and Layla, and Dorothy Wright’s daughter.

“You would think after that traumatic experience you wouldn’t do that again, but he was still out there doing the same things. So we’re just glad he was caught and hopefully he won’t hurt another family in this capacity,” Partridge added.

Partridge misses her mom and children dearly. She decided to turn her pain into joy for others. She started a non-profit called The Dorothy S. Wright Foundation to help families who lose their children but do not have insurance.

The foundation has already helped four families, but Partridge says they want to help so many more. If you can help them on this journey, click here.

