Driver says man got out of van, yelled racial slurs at him in case of road rage on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A case of road rage on a Georgia highway was captured on video and has now gone viral.

The video shows a man getting out of his car and screaming racial slurs at a driver. The incident happened on I-285, right past the Northlake Mall exit in DeKalb County.

Victim in road rage video recalls incident in Dekalb County

The victim, who asked to be identified as ‘Avery’ for safety reasons, tells WSB he pulled out his phone and started recording when the man in the video started threatening him.

“Two guys in a van started flicking me off and started screaming at me,” Avery recalled. “That’s when he started threatening me to get out of the car and fight.”

When asked how it got to that point, Avery replied, “I honestly don’t know.”

According to the police report, this happened on August 16, on I-285 NB between Lawrenceville Highway and Lavista Road. The video shows the man getting out of a van, walking toward Avery.

Avery asked the man, “What does it say on your shirt?” The man replied, “It says ‘F-you’. You feel me?”

He then went back to the van and took off what appears to be his work shirt before walking back toward Avery. The entire time, Avery said he kept calm while still recording.

“I saw he had a work company shirt on, so I felt like we’ll get him in the end,” Avery tells WSB. “They followed me to one exit. I swerved back on and they kept following me to the next exit.

“At the next exit, they actually blocked me in. The guy got out the car and kept threatening me. He called me the N-word and used racial slurs.”

Avery added, “When he said the N-word with the ‘er’ on it, that kind of blew me.”

Avery said he remained calm because he’s getting married soon and he’s an educator.

“I felt like I did the right thing. I got to live to see another day,” Avery said.

Police are still looking for the man in the video.

