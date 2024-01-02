‘It’s not that serious:’ Cobb driver says he was shot at during argument over parking spot

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County driver says someone nearly shot him during an argument of a parking spot at a shopping center.

The warrant says Hector Escobedo began arguing with the victim for parking behind him at the Pat Mell Shopping Center.

Escobedo then pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

Prior to the incident, police say Escobedo was drinking and had fired a shot behind one of the local businesses.

He told police that he pulled out his gun after the victim said he had one of his own. He says he fired shots at the ground, not at the victim.

Shoppers say they are shocked to learn how quickly an argument over a parking space escalated.

“Drinking and weapons do not go hand in hand real good,” shopper Darryl Bryant said. “I always find another parking space. You see someone getting ready to park in front of you just give them the right of way, it’s not that serious.”

Escobedo is currently being held in the Cobb County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, reckless conduct and firing a gun near a street.

WSB-TV’s Michele Newell contributed to this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group