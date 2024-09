GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver crashed into a KFC restaurant in Gwinnett County on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses who shared video with Channel 2 Action News say the driver reversed through four lanes of traffic in front of her before crashing into the building on Hwy. 78.

Video shows the car backed into the front of the building. The car’s front bumper appeared to have also been damaged when it hopped onto the curb.

There’s no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.