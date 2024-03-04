Driver knocks out teen, threatens to sexually assault his sister during Gwinnett road rage incident

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 57-year-old man has been arrested following a road rage incident in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County police said that last Wednesday, they were called to Buford Dam Road and Old Shadburn Ferry Road regarding an assault.

Officers met with an 18-year-old man, who told them that another driver assaulted him. The victim told police that the incident began on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and R.H. Smith Boulevard.

The teen said that he and the driver of a blue pickup truck, identified as Duane Andrew Sudderth, 57, of Flowery Branch, exchanged hand gestures before Sudderth started following him.

Gwinnett authorities said when the teen turned onto Little Mill Road and Buford Dam Road, Sudderth continued to follow.

According to the victim, Sudderth tried to run him off the road.

The victim and his 15-year-old sister, who was sitting in the front seat, pulled into a private driveway on Buford Dam Road near Marina Way. The teen told officers that Sudderth pulled in behind him, got out of his truck, and then began to punch him repeatedly in the face through the window.

Sudderth also reportedly threatened to sexually assault his teen sister. Sudderth allegedly continued to punch the victim even as he got out of the vehicle.

GCPD said eventually, the victim lost consciousness and when he woke up, he called the police to report the incident.

Utilizing FLOCK, Gwinnett police track down Sudderth at his home in Flowery Branch on Sunday.

Sudderth was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the third degree, entering auto, and aggressive driving.

He is currently behind bars at the Gwinnett County Jail. He’s being held without bond.

