Driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he was involved in a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

DeKalb County police said at 12:59 a.m. Thursday, officers received reports of a crash on Interstate 20 Eastbound at the exit ramp to Wesley Chapel Road.

According to the investigation, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

Police confirmed the driver of the car was dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Authorities have not said if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group