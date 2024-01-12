Driver hospitalized after crashing into Cobb County police car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is recovering from injuries after crashing into a Cobb County police car on Thursday evening.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area of S. Cobb Drive and the East-West Connector where police had the whole intersection closed down with a crashed police car sitting in the middle.

Officers say just before 5 p.m., the 2017 Ford Explorer patrol car was driving down South Cobb Drive with his lights and sirens turned on.

As the patrol car drove through the intersection, a black 2013 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the patrol car.

The driver of the Silverado was a 64-year-old man from Dacula who was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance with reports of injuries. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Police say they are continuing their investigation into the crash.

The police car was towed away from the area and the road reopened around 6:30 p.m.