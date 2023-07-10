Driver hit and killed by tractor-trailer amid multi-vehicle crash on I-75

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 75 has reopened following a deadly car crash overnight.

Clayton County police said authorities received reports of a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 northbound before Mt. Zion Boulevard at 1:09 a.m. Monday.

According to the investigation, the first driver lost control of his car and hit the inside barrier wall. The vehicle remained on the left shoulder against the wall and partially in the left lane.

Soon after, a second vehicle traveling in the far left lane hit the disabled vehicle and became disabled in two other lanes on I-75.

Police said when the second vehicle’s driver got out of his car, he was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities confirmed he was killed. His identity has not been released.

Officials added a third vehicle and the debris left over from the first crash came along. It became disabled on the left shoulder of the road.

Authorities have not provided the conditions of the other drivers and their identities.

The crash is still under investigation.





