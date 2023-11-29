Local

Driver clocked going 119 mph on I-575, police say

Speeder on I-575 (Holly Springs Police Department)

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — A metro police department is warning others after a driver was caught reaching speeds in the triple digits.

Recently, Holly Springs police stopped a driver for speeding on Interstate 575 north and southbound.

The department said the driver was clocked going 119 mph.

Officials want motorists to be mindful of the posted speed limits and to adjust their speed accordingly.

“Especially when weather conditions or traffic volume may impede your ability to safely maneuver the vehicle,” the department wrote.

Authorities did not release the driver’s identity or age.

