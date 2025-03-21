Driver cited for hitting pedestrian in crosswalk in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A driver who police say hit a pedestrian near a busy intersection in midtown earlier this week has been cited.

Officers responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont after reports of a hit and run on around 2:48 p.m. on Monday. Atlanta police say Vernon Thomas, was nearly hit by one car before he was hit by another while walking in the crosswalk.

Thomas was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators say the driver identified as Jasmine Nettles fled the scene before officers arrived.

Nettles was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield.

Police say Thomas is recovering.