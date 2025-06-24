Driver arrested after leading Sandy Springs police on chase in stolen car

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs shared dash camera footage of the pursuit and arrest of a driver in a stolen car.

On June 5, officers were conducting a routine business check at the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Highway when they seen a red wide-body Dodge Challenger Scat Pack parked in the parking lot.

Officers discovered the plate was not registered to the Dodge Challenger and officers later confirmed the car was stolen. Flock Safety cameras confirmed that the same license plate was “affixed to two different vehicles simultaneously.”

“Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled over. During initial contact, the officer attempted to explain the reason for the stop, but the driver suddenly sped away. The pursuit concluded at GA-400 Northbound near Hammond Drive, where officers executed a successful PIT maneuver,” Sandy Springs police said.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, identified as Brandon Barton was charged with Affixing license plate to conceal identity of vehicle, Felony fleeing and eluding, Reckless driving, Felony theft by receiving, Operating an unsafe vehicle, Possession of schedule ll narcotic.