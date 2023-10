ATLANTA — Police were on the scene of a shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Officers were called to Cleveland Avenue Southwest to reports of a person shot on Thursday evening.

When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is currently alert, conscious and breathing.

Investigators say the teenager was walking in a group when he was shot by someone driving in a car.

There is no word on possible suspects.





