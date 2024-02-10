Dozens of guns, cocaine, ecstasy and more found in DeKalb County homes, GBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is now facing charges after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found dozens of guns and a lot of drugs.

The GBI says they joined with DeKalb County police to execute two search warrants at homes on Ward Lake Way in Ellenwood and Misty Valley Road in Decatur.

During the searches, agents and officers found 135 pounds of marijuana, 405 grams of cocaine and two kilograms of ecstasy. They also found 45 guns in the homes.

Vincent Simon, 39, was arrested during the searches.

According to DeKalb County jail records, he is facing charges of trafficking ecstasy, trafficking marijuana, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of a gun in violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He remains in the DeKalb County Jail.

The GBI says they will be making more arrests and handing out more charges related to this investigation.