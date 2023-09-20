Dozens gather for balloon release to remember former Atlanta assistant principal killed in Chicago

ATLANTA — Dozens gathered Tuesday night for a balloon release as a salute to a former Atlanta assistant principal who was killed in Chicago.

The release was held at West End Park in southwest Atlanta.

There was not a single person in the crowd who was prepared for this goodbye.

“For him to go like this, it hurt me, it took breath out of me,” said friend Mark Knighton.

As a friend, brother, co-worker, and educator, Abnerd Joseph was the one they wanted to share their good days with. And on their bad days, his students say he was the one they leaned on.

“If I had an issue with anything, he would help me sort it out...he always knew what to say,” said Lyric Ali, a student.

But now they’re left in shock.

Last week, police said the 32-year-old was shot and killed after a confrontation at the Chicago high rise where he lived. While police are investigating, they say the suspected shooter has been released without being charged.

Joseph had just moved to Chicago to take a job as an assistant principal at a charter school.

That’s after he spent five years serving as an assistant principal at two Atlanta KIPP charter schools.

“His energy was palpable. Any individual he came into contact with, he left an impact in that moment,” said fellow educator Michael Bray.

Joseph’s family is promising to fight to make sure there is justice for him.

While those who loved him said goodbye, Joseph’s students say his impact on them won’t ever die.

“I don’t want to be a teacher, but I do want to be a surgeon. I want to be that person for my patients, someone they can come to,” said Ali.

