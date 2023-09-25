Downtown Atlanta school no longer on lockdown as Atlanta police clear area

ATLANTA — A large police presence put a downtown Atlanta school on lockdown early Monday afternoon.

As of just before 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say that the scene has been cleared.

Police said they were unable to find the suspect they were searching for and will continue to investigate.

Centennial Academy officials confirmed that the school was on a level 3 lockdown earlier Monday, meaning no one was allowed inside or outside of the building.

Police did not confirm the name or description of the suspect whom they were looking for.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

©2023 Cox Media Group