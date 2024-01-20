Downtown Atlanta high rise evacuated after carbon monoxide leak related to fire earlier this week

ATLANTA — A carbon monoxide leak forced a downtown Atlanta high rise to evacuate overnight, according to officials.

Fire officials responded to a carbon monoxide leak at the Landmark Condominiums on Piedmont Avenue, finding high levels of carbon monoxide.

A MARTA bus was brought to the scene to shelter residents from the cold while firefighters worked to ventilate the building.

Residents were allowed back into their homes after the carbon monoxide level dropped.

The scene was cleared just after 3 a.m.

Firefighters determined the leak was from a fire that occurred at the building on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, crews evacuated the first three floors of the 20-story building and told everyone on the fourth floor and above to shelter in place while they battled the fire.