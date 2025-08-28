Local

Douglasville restaurant agrees to pay more than $47K to settle religious discrimination lawsuit

By WSB Radio News Staff
Buffalo Wild Wings (Joseph Hendrickson - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — Buffalo Wild Wings has agreed to pay more than $47,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit.

It was filed after a woman says she was denied a job as a server at the Douglasville Buffalo Wild Wings location because she wore long skirts due to religious beliefs.

She also claims a manager mocked her beliefs and told her it was unusual for servers to wear long skirts at a sports bar.

According to the suit, the location did not hire the applicant and hired five servers within two months of her application.

