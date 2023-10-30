Douglas teacher sends sexually explicit content to multiple students through social media: DCSO

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County teacher has been arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit content to students through social media.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Oct. 4.

Deputies said a claim was made of inappropriate social media contact between a Turner Middle School teacher and a student.

During the investigation, officials learned that the teacher, later identified as Andrew Goswick, had communicated with several female students late at night and without the consent or knowledge of the student’s parents.

Douglas County deputies said as the investigation continued, investigators learned that sexually explicit content and conversations took place between Goswick and the students.

On Friday, authorities conducted a search warrant at Goswick’s home. He was arrested and charged with child molestation.

He is currently behind bars at the Douglas County being held without bail. The sheriff’s office said is this an active investigation with more charges pending.

The Douglas County School released the following statement:

The Douglas County School System is deeply troubled by recent allegations against an individual. Once the school system became aware of the individual’s alleged misconduct, the Douglas County School System immediately launched an investigation. The individual was placed on leave the same day. Since then, the district has initiated termination proceedings. Safeguarding the well-being of our students is our top priority, and student safety remains non-negotiable. The alleged behavior is unacceptable and contradicts the values and professional standards we require of all employees. Our school system will continue to support state and local law enforcement to ensure a thorough and complete investigation. However, the district is unable to provide any additional information regarding the allegations. Any inquiries about this matter should be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.



