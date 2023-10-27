Douglas County Sheriff grateful deputy is alive after shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds says he is grateful one of his deputies is alive after being shot in the line of duty on Wednesday.

The deputy is one of four people shot on Wednesday, including the shooter. One of the other people shot did not survive his injuries.

“My deputy is doing fine. I want to thank God and the vest that saved his life, but he’s at home and doing well,” Sheriff Pounds said.

Sheriff Pounds says he knows how dangerous this job can be, which is why he says he’s grateful the deputy is back with his family.

He also praised the other deputies who responded to the scene and helped stop the threat before anyone else could get hurt or killed.

The deputy’s identity has not been released as the GBI continues to investigate.

The sheriff says the call started out as a call of a person shot.

When they got there, they found a man who had been fatally shot and Jonathan Roman, 27, who refused to listen to their commands.

Roman began shooting at the deputies and struck one in the chest.

“He received shots from his chest area and his back and his shoulder,” the sheriff described.

They returned fire and shot Roman. A grandmother holding a baby was also grazed by a bullet.

Roman remains in the hospital and will be charged with shooting and killing his 66-year-old great-uncle Walter Jackson Sr.

