Douglas County residents split on proposed new data center

Neighbors are split over whether a data center project will help or hurt their small community.

If approved, it will be built in the small town of Winston in Douglas County on land where the old Waldrop Farms sits.

Some people say it would be bad for the town, others say the company is working with them to make sure no one is negatively impacted.

The company, TC Atlanta Development, has asked Douglas County to rezone Waldrop Farms and allow it to build two data enters and a substation.

Data centers store and manage data from digital interactions via phones, tablets and computers.

The company says if approved, the project will benefit the community and add around $1 billion in tax revenue over a period of 15 years.











