Douglas County Commissioners delay rezoning decision that would bring data center

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Commissioners tabled a vote on rezoning an area near the small community of Winston for a new data center.

Commissioner Whitney Kenner Jones said she knows this is a difficult decision.

“Looking at the faces of the people in the crowd, they are exhausted of this,” Kenner said.

But commissioners postponed voting on the issue until early January after several residents complain about the potential noise and traffic. Supporters say the data center would generate new tax revenue for the county.







