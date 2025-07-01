Douglas County authorities seek help identifying man found dead in Chattahoochee River

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead in the Chattahoochee River earlier this year.

Authorities say the body of a white male was discovered in May. Investigators believe he may have been homeless and are working to confirm his identity.

The man is described as having several distinctive tattoos, including the initials “S-L” and a phrase in Sanskrit on his left arm, as well as a full back tattoo. He was also missing three of his upper front teeth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information that may help identify the man is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.