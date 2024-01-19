Douglas County animal shelter under quarantine due to pneumonia outbreak

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Animal Shelter is under quarantine after a pneumonia outbreak, according to city officials.

Shelter officials said they were placed under a mandatory quarantine by the Georgia Department of Agriculture after an pneumonia outbreak among 14 dogs.

The quarantine is out of caution to prevent further spread.

Less than 10% of dogs at the facility have pneumonia, according to shelter officials.

“Our top priority is the health and welfare of the animals in our care. We are taking swift and comprehensive action to address this outbreak and prevent further spread within the shelter,” said Vanessa Francikowski, Douglas County Animal Services Director. “We are also working in unison with our shelter veterinarian and state veterinarian to address any further health concerns that may arise,” she stated.

The quarantine is expected to last for two weeks.

Douglas County animal control will only act on an emergency-only basis while the quarantine remains in place.

Blankets

Durable dog toys (Nyla Bones, Chews)

Stuffed toys (Kongs, Chew Kings)

Paper products: bags, small cardboard boxes, empty toilet paper & paper towel rolls

Calming oil or treats

Xylitol-free peanut butter

Donations can be dropped off at the front doors of the shelter, which is located at 2171 Mack Road in Douglasville, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online donations can be made through the Douglas County Website on the animal shelter page.

For more information regarding the quarantine, contact Vanessa Francikowski at: vfrancikowski@douglascountyga.gov or call the shelter at 770-942-5961.





