Double shooting leaves at least 1 person dead at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.

Officers were called to the Reserve at Hollywood Apartments on Hollywood Road NW just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities found two people who had been shot at the apartment complex. One of those people has been pronounced dead.

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

The victims have not been identified.

Investigators have not commented on possible suspects or motives.

This is a developing story.