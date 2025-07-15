Local

Domestic dispute in Cherokee County leaves mother dead

By WSB Radio News Staff
Kevin Williams Man accused of killing wife after trying to shoot 16-year-old stepson at Woodstock home (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A woman is dead and her husband is facing charges after a shooting in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriffs Office says 47-year-old Kelvin Williams is accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Tenisha Williams at a home on Daventry Crossing.

Investigators believe Kelvin tried to shoot his 16-year-old stepson before shooting his wife.

Kelvin Williams has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

The teen and another child in the home are both unharmed.

According to Captain Jay Baker at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Williams remains in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.

