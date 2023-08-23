Dognappers return pet back to Atlanta family after being caught on surveillance camera

ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple is glad to have their dog back after they say a mother and daughter stole him from their yard. The dognapping was captured on the couple’s surveillance video system.

Ricky Davis, one of Chayce’s owners, says the woman who took the dog told him she did not like having a video of her daughter all over social media, and did not want to be on the news.

Davis says he had just met with a woman who, along with her daughter, stole Chayce from his yard around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After he posted a video of the dognapping on social media that started to go viral, she arranged to return Chayce.

“She apologized. She definitely apologized. She don’t like the fact that her and her daughter all over social media and what not,” Davis explained.

He also says the woman told him she has learned her lesson.

Chayce had slipped out of the house after a relative took out the trash. His owner couldn’t find him. Then a neighbor told them their dog had been kidnapped. That’s when they looked at surveillance cameras.

The video shows a girl getting out of a car and trying to coax Chayce to go with her. He doesn’t budge. Davis says he is trained not to leave the yard. The girl motions for the car to come closer and then tells her mother to give her her jacket. She then tosses Chayce in the car and they drove off.

Summer Jones, Chayce’s other owner, couldn’t believe it.

“Like for you to literally come onto our property and take our dog is crazy,” she said.

The woman eventually called Summer Jones saying she found Chayce in the street. Summer Jones says the video tells a different story. She told the couple to meet her to return Chayce, but the woman was very concerned about going to jail.

“Okay, it’s not any police. I just need my dog. I will meet you at the Aldi,” Summer Jones screamed into the phone while talking to the woman.

An hour or so later Chayce was back home.

Davis says he accepts the woman’s apology. In part because he got Chayce back. But he said people should not steal dogs.

“This is my child,” he said.

Police say they are investigating. The woman could still face charges even though she returned Chayce.

