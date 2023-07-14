Dog found underneath home guarding bag of another dog’s remains

ATLANTA — A dog found guarding a bag full of another dog’s remains while living under a house, is now recovering at a Georgia animal shelter.

Volunteers with Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah were called out to a home Wednesday and found the 7-year-old pup living underneath “a hollowed-out portion of a home,” WTOC-TV reported.

With the dog was what volunteers said they thought was a bag full of trash.

Once they got the dog loaded into a truck, the volunteers were able to go check what was inside the bag and discovered it was the remains of another dog.

Volunteers told WTOC that the recovered animal appeared to have “a connection with the bag and that he possibly may have been dumped along with the bag of remains.”

“Even though my friend and I were walking by, I could see he was looking outside the truck at us and watching what we were doing,” Yvonne DeVaiess with Renegade Paws told reporters. “So, when I realized it was definitely remains of a dog, I felt that he had some kind of connection.”

The surviving dog has been named Lloyd because he was found at a home along Lloyd Street. Volunteers also performed a proper burial for the dog whose remains were found. They named that dog Liberty, WTOC said.

The shelter told reporters that Lloyd needs some medical care, but they hope to eventually put him into foster care or find him a forever home.

