Do you know who this photo belongs to? It was found inside a donated book

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Library has a mystery on its hands.

Workers at the library found a photo from 1944 inside a donated book and are now asking for help tracking down who it belongs to.

The black and white photo of a couple was “found inside a book of Russian Matryoshka,” library workers said in a Facebook post.

The photo is dated November 14, 1944, and was taken by Hixon Photography in Lawrence, Kansas.

The library wants to know who it belongs to, and the story behind it.

If you know anything you can contact the library at 770-512-4640.

