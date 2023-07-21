Do you feel lucky? Mega Millions $720M jackpot is fifth-largest for tonight’s drawing

ATLANTA — The lottery frenzy continues Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches an estimated $720 million. If you win, there’s a cash option of $369.6 million.

The winning numbers will be drawn from the WSB lottery studios live tonight at 11pm.

Friday night’s drawing comes just two days after a winning ticket was sold in California for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday. One ticket in Georgia won a $2 million prize from Monday’s night drawing after matching five numbers with a power play.

The $720 million up for grabs Friday is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The other four times it hit over $700 million, the jackpot topped $1 billion before someone finally won.

Georgia is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners who win more than $250,000 to remain anonymous.

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.

©2023 Cox Media Group